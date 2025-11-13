The Socialist New World Order Is at Our Door

In this clip, posted by The Researcher, you can listen to a discussion titled: Poisoned Politics: Truth Lies, and the Decline of Discourse – and Democracy. The presenter says that the progressive/socialist/communists are creating a New World order and disinformation is getting in their way.

Apparently, Zohran Mamdani said we should not be afraid of the new world order.

As The Researcher points out, congressional Republicans do not understand that Democracy International is creating a socialist New World order that no one wants or voted for.

Desperation and tyranny always follows this type of movement.

As soon as Democrats take back power, they will nuke the filibuster to democratize democracy, and that will be the end of America.

Democracy Incorporated is already planning to prosecute everyone in the Trump administration, which would be to destroy populism. Researcher believes that is what Arctic Frost was about. We need to nuke the filibuster and the blue slip and get things done. It’s probably our last chance.

