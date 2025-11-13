Kamala’s Secret Service Detail Is Being Questioned on the Pipe Bombing

Kamala Harris’ Secret Service detail will be questioned about the January 6th pipe bombing at the RNC and DNC.

The Biden administration said the bombs were to divert attention away from the J6 riot/protest. That is speculation. Some speculate it was to make the J6ers look like insurrectionists.

Kamala Harris was allegedly evacuated due to the “pipe bomb” protesters. There were no protesters at the DNC on January 6.

It wasn’t made public that she was there until months later so why would protestors be there not knowing she was inside. Her presence at the DNC was unknown.

The following book is nothing but propaganda and disinformation. The “facts” are inaccurate.

