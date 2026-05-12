The Sordid Truth About Foreigners Determining America’s Future

An article at American Thinker by Olivia Murray contends that the migrant crisis in the United States is much worse than in Europe. She starts out with anecdotal evidence, and I can confirm that everywhere I go, I see that at least a third are foreign, many are women with hijabs in certain stores, and many speak Spanish.

Olivia writes:

In 2024, 14.1% of the EU’s population were foreign-born. In Germany, where the numbers are notoriously bad, the overall migrant population is around 20%.

The U.S.? We have a population of roughly 342 million.

She then pointed to a post by Greg Bovino, explaining why he thinks there are 100 million here who shouldn’t be here.

It started at 10 million 30 years ago with millions a year entering since then under all administrations ( except Trump), culminating in 20 to 30 million additional under Biden alone. Given on the ground assessments across all major regions of the US in conjunction with both… — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) April 20, 2026

Former Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino believes there are 100 million illegal aliens in the United States. A poster named Richard Arion asked him where he got that number, and Bovino explained:

“It started at 10 million 30 years ago, with millions a year entering since then under all administrations (except Trump), culminating in 20 to 30 million additional under Biden alone. Given on the ground assessments across all major regions of the US in conjunction with both scholarly estimates and empirical evidence indicating 30 to 50 million as far back as 2012, the conservative number sits at 100 million. Could be more.”

Arion said he was counting legal immigrants. Bovino said, “Nope.” Arion figured there were 50 million.

So, is it 16% or 32%? If I go by what I see in New York, I see women in hijabs and hear foreign languages, mostly Spanish, everywhere. Nothing against these people, but if they came illegally and we are turning our country over to them, we are fools. If you ask me, it’s 100 million. Years ago, Ann Coulter wrote a book about the numbers here, and she came up with 60 million. Bovino thinks about 25 million entered under Joe Biden. So, yes, the 100 million figure isn’t outlandish.

Many needy and criminal foreigners are determining our future. They are not going to be tough on crime, and they will love welfare. The party that will give them the power to stay in power is the Democrat Party.

Democrats have pretended we have 10 to 12 million here for forty years. It is a lie. A Yale study found over 20 million pre-Biden. We bring in almost 3 million people legally each year, and then we bring in people via anchor babies, chain migration, lotteries, and various work programs. We have 50 million Green Card holders. How many of these vote? From the Democrats’ response to the SAVE Act, we’d say many are voting.

Under Barack Obama’s second term and under Joe Biden, the UN and various enemy countries like Venezuela, China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba sent some of their worst citizens. That is a fact. They poured in under George W. Bush. And then these same people who didn’t respect our laws produce at a rapid rate.

I don’t know if we can save ourselves, but we desperately need the SAVE Act and mass deportations. Markwayne Mullin said we are mass deporting. Let’s hope it’s true. The SAVE Act looks like a no-go.

Democrats promise to tear our country down by eliminating the filibuster when they regain power. We need to get rid of it now and codify President Trump’s executive orders.

As for the Democrat Party line that we need to redo the immigration laws, it’s a ruse. If the laws were followed, we would be fine.