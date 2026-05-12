Leakers Are on Notice as Brennan Admits to Deep State Resistance

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche warned reporters this morning that if they were part of a leak of classified information, they would be subpoenaed to identify the leakers.

These leaks are meant to undermine the administration, and they are constant. The leaks are also felonies. Additionally, John Brennan admits that the resistance is buried within executive agencies and that they are undermining the administration. Brennan didn’t use those exact words, but for a person with an average IQ listening, he didn’t have to.

Blanche wrote:

To the media asking about the DOJ investigating the leaking of classified information:

Prosecuting leakers who share our nation’s secrets with reporters, in turn risking our national security and the lives of our soldiers, is a priority for this administration. Any witness, whether a reporter or otherwise, who has information about these criminals should not be surprised if they receive a subpoena about the illegal leaking of classified material.

We have been through this before with George W. Bush. Most reporters will sit in prison rather than reveal names.

To the media asking about DOJ investigating the leaking of classified information: Prosecuting leakers who share our nation’s secrets with reporters, in turn risking our national security and the lives of our soldiers, is a priority for this administration. Any witness, whether… — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) May 12, 2026

There are rumors that Mike Pence and his allies have leaked. So far, I can’t find sources other than those on social media. However, if it’s true, they should be concerned.

While the agencies are weaponized by Democrats, they accuse Donald Trump of weaponizing the government for trying to stop the weaponization and leaks. Then-President Barack Obama and Joe Biden went on a hiring spree, filling up agencies with tens of thousands of like-minded leftists. They put them in permanent civil service positions.

Ironically, in this clip with John Brennan, he and the host try to send the message that Republicans weaponized government. However, Brennan admits they have an army of resistors, a deep state, undermining Donald Trump and Republicans.