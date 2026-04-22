The SPLC Set Up the Charlottesville Riot to Spread Hate & Violence

The Charlottesville rally led by Unite the Right was obviously targeted in a setup. We reported that at the time. It was a false flag operation funded by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). A woman named Heather Heyer died; a disturbed man went to prison for life; people were hurt; and the left is still claiming President Trump praised the radicals as “very fine people.” Joe Biden ran on that lie long after it was debunked, even by the left.

There were normal people at the Unite the Right rally protesting the removal of historical statues, and that is who President Trump meant when he said there were “very fine people.” At the time, I remember seeing videos of radicals deliberately pushing in on the right-wing contingent, which was separated from the left. The police were letting them do it.

The Story

The SPLC paid a ‘field source’ more than $270,000 from 2015 to 2023 to stage hate crimes, including Charlottesville. At the time, they were just getting started with the lie that all whites are racist supremacists. We are dealing with extremely dangerous, intelligent, well-funded, and well-organized Soviet-level radicals in groups like the SPLC.

They were using donor money to allegedly dismantle alleged violent extremist groups. Instead, they dishonestly paid radical groups to riot and spread hate. It was a multimillion-dollar fraud. The SPLC set up shell companies throughout the country to hide its culpability.

Sentinl had a writer, a veteran, who frequently wrote about them. Now, he isn’t here to see them caught, nor is Scott Adams. That’s unfortunate.

This is so egregious. They wanted Americans to believe that the right and white people were dangerous. The FBI followed the money, and it appears they caught them.

“ … an SPLC field source was a member of the online leadership chat group that planned the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville — made racist postings under SPLC supervision and helped coordinate transportation to the event.” Wish @ScottAdamsSays was here with us https://t.co/ow36NFsija — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 21, 2026

Jeff Clark, a victim of the left and the Democrat Party, responds:

ARCTIC FROST EXPOSED@JeffClarkUS says his congressional testimony pulled back the curtain on a political operation designed to target Trump, his allies, and the broader Republican movement—arguing the real mission was never justice, but destruction. pic.twitter.com/rHPgQrss3k — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 22, 2026

This was real loony stuff. People responded by demanding that all the Confederate statues be torn down or covered in black cloth. They wanted you to be afraid of a fake white supremacist danger. The SPLC made it seem like it was a looming, expansive threat when there are actually very few of these nutjobs on the Right.

The Charlottesville City Council voted to drape two Confederate statues in black fabric during a meeting packed with residents who screamed and cursed at council members over the city’s response to a white nationalist rally.

History is history. You don’t tear it down. You learn from it. Stanists tear it down.

Let us not forget that Barack Obama made a point of pushing SPLC as a legitimate organization, giving it immense credibility, particularly as a source for government institutions, including the military.