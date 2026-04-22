NYC Refused an ICE Detainer on an Arsonist Here Illegally Burned a Building, Killing 4

They refused an ICE detainer, and he might have been released, but backlash prevented that.

A Mexican national, an illegal alien accused of randomly setting a New York City apartment building on fire five days ago that killed four people and injured seven others, could have been released back onto the streets, as the city refused a request from the Department of Homeland Security to turn him over to immigration authorities.

They refused an ICE detainer, and he might have been released, but backlash prevented that. Since then, law enforcement sources confirmed that Amatitla remains detained at Rikers Island and will continue to be held pending court proceedings.

The Horrible Story

Amatitla then reportedly crossed the street, entered a gas station, purchased a beer, stole another beer, and demanded a free lighter. After being told that lighters aren’t free, he settled with a pack of matches.

The illegal alien subsequently returned to the apartment building, reportedly set a piece of paper on fire, and placed it on top of a pile of garbage. As smoke began to fill the building, Amatitla watched the building burn.

“Responding firefighters discovered a 3-year-old girl, Sihan Yang, on a third-floor bed, and she was pronounced deceased on the scene,” the press release reads. “A 49-year-old male, Chengri Cui, and a 61-year-old female, Shin Chie Ming, were also both discovered in the building and pronounced deceased on the scene.”

“Hong Zhao, a 64-year-old male, leaped from a building window and sustained multiple broken bones and brain trauma. He was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital at 2:30 p.m.,” the press release continues.

In addition, two New York firefighters were injured when “the staircase connecting the first floor to the second and third floors collapsed,” and they fell to the basement.

Another four “building occupants” were injured while jumping from the building, while a fifth “occupant” was rescued from a second-floor window.

Amatitla has since been charged with eight counts of murder in the second degree, arson in the first degree, and more.

The lesson to be learned is that Democrats will keep mass murdering illegal aliens in the country, and if you try to stop them, the ACLU or a mayor like Mamdani will stop you.

They planned to release him. Think about that.