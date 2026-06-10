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The Troubles Return to Belfast: This Time Against the Foreign Rapists & Killers

By
M Dowling
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617

If the woman in the first clip is correct, the handicapped man who was the victim of a near-beheading in Belfast has lost an eye completely and is blind in the other. He was already very hard of hearing. The victim, a Scottish man named Stephen Ogilvie, was helping these two Sudanese move when they jumped him. Only one was captured, allegedly.

The people of Belfast, Catholic and Protestant, are united, and mostly Protestant men are in the streets. Tommy Robinson is trying to unite them with his group to save the British Isles from the lunatics in power who did this to them. They have had enough of massive migration.

This clip is heartbreaking:

Keir Starmer gave his usual useless statement:

The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable.

There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere. It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background, and I will not tolerate it. Those responsible will feel the full force of the law.

I’ve spoken to the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland to convey my thanks to them and the frontline emergency services for their bravery in keeping people safe. I’ve also spoken to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister to discuss the ongoing situation.

Appealing for calm must be the priority, and that is what I urge now. We must let the police get on with their work.

As usual, he is worried about the people who don’t belong in Belfast, Ireland, the British Isles, or anywhere in the West.

The people are rising up, but the British in power will try to quash the rebellion.

Andy Ngo:

The suspect traveled from Paris to Dublin and then claimed asylum in the UK. There is a long, long history of refugees or their children carrying out deadly attacks in their Western host countries.

They have had enough.

It now feels like something has “permanently” changed in this country. If politicians and the leftist MSM keep telling us to “keep calm” and carry on. If they keep telling us how we should feel. If they keep calling normal Brits “far-right” or say we’re “whipping up division” for speaking out. If they keep showing us they care more about language than brutal savagery on our streets. If they do not CLOSE THE BORDERS and START DEPORTING MILLIONS NOW!… This country will tear itself apart. It’s a pressure cooker, writes Lee Harris.

Instead of halting massive migration and talking about deportation, the politicians in the social democrat party are talking about suppressing videos like that of the near-beheading

From Jeremy Kyle:

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