The Troubles Return to Belfast: This Time Against the Foreign Rapists & Killers

If the woman in the first clip is correct, the handicapped man who was the victim of a near-beheading in Belfast has lost an eye completely and is blind in the other. He was already very hard of hearing. The victim, a Scottish man named Stephen Ogilvie, was helping these two Sudanese move when they jumped him. Only one was captured, allegedly.

The people of Belfast, Catholic and Protestant, are united, and mostly Protestant men are in the streets. Tommy Robinson is trying to unite them with his group to save the British Isles from the lunatics in power who did this to them. They have had enough of massive migration.

This clip is heartbreaking:

This is absolutely heartbreaking to listen to. A local woman tells more about the migrant attack in Belfast The victim is SPECIAL NEEDS, he struggles as it is He was jumped by TWO MIGRANTS, not one. THERE’S ANOTHER SUDANESE MAN INVOLVED RUNNING FREE- HE MUST BE ARRESTED… pic.twitter.com/grs81z52fb — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 10, 2026

Keir Starmer gave his usual useless statement:

The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable.

There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere. It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background, and I will not tolerate it. Those responsible will feel the full force of the law.

I’ve spoken to the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland to convey my thanks to them and the frontline emergency services for their bravery in keeping people safe. I’ve also spoken to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister to discuss the ongoing situation.

Appealing for calm must be the priority, and that is what I urge now. We must let the police get on with their work.

As usual, he is worried about the people who don’t belong in Belfast, Ireland, the British Isles, or anywhere in the West.

The people are rising up, but the British in power will try to quash the rebellion.

Ironic that Belfast may actually save the entire UK. If history has taught us anything, it’s don’t mess with the Irish. https://t.co/OtBHJM39WP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2026

🚨Breaking Anti migrant riots devastate parts of Belfast last night as thousands of Loyalists sweep street to street burning out immigrant homes all over the city.

Police had to fight through rioters to assist fleeing foreign families who were forced out of Protestant areas of… pic.twitter.com/tBJp1iHMkz — Knights Templar International (@KnightsTempOrg) June 10, 2026

Andy Ngo:

The suspect traveled from Paris to Dublin and then claimed asylum in the UK. There is a long, long history of refugees or their children carrying out deadly attacks in their Western host countries.

Not Antifa: Hundreds of mostly Protestant youths in black gathered in north Belfast to riot on June 9 following the attempted beheading attack on a man by an African migrant. The suspect traveled from Paris to Dublin, and then claimed asylum in the UK. There is a long, long… pic.twitter.com/nGEMbCyhyD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 10, 2026

Friends north and south the time of old rivalries are over its time for us unite #belfast pic.twitter.com/vNGQbLPHxx — Knights Templar International (@KnightsTempOrg) June 9, 2026

They have had enough.

It now feels like something has “permanently” changed in this country. If politicians and the leftist MSM keep telling us to “keep calm” and carry on. If they keep telling us how we should feel. If they keep calling normal Brits “far-right” or say we’re “whipping up division” for speaking out. If they keep showing us they care more about language than brutal savagery on our streets. If they do not CLOSE THE BORDERS and START DEPORTING MILLIONS NOW!… This country will tear itself apart. It’s a pressure cooker, writes Lee Harris.

It now feels like something has *permanently* changed in this country. If politicians and leftist MSM keep telling us to ‘keep calm’ and carry on. If they keep telling us how we should feel. If they keep calling normal Brits ‘far-right’ or say we’re ‘whipping up division’ for… pic.twitter.com/XIyganWfyI — Lee Harris (@LeeHarris) June 9, 2026

Northern Ireland did not erupt out of nowhere. When people are ignored for years on crime, borders, public safety and community breakdown, trust eventually collapses.

Riots are not the answer, but neither is pretending the anger came from nowhere. pic.twitter.com/kQ1lPVrJyc — BruceUnfiltered (@BruceUnfiltered) June 10, 2026

Do you feel unsafe? You wanted equality. Now you got it. https://t.co/mg2IdbPRYl — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 10, 2026

Instead of halting massive migration and talking about deportation, the politicians in the social democrat party are talking about suppressing videos like that of the near-beheading

24 hours after footage of an African man trying to saw the head off his Scottish victim in a Belfast street circulated online, Irish politicians and journalists openly discuss on live TV how such videos can be suppressed, in future.

We’re going down a dark road. #TonightVMT pic.twitter.com/oDWSYiOVxw — 243Cal 🇮🇪 (@243_cal) June 9, 2026

From Jeremy Kyle: