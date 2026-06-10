When No Whites Allowed Is Called Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Repeatedly telling people they are victims over the color of their skin, combined with dehumanizing white people, has consequences. Telling people they deserve endless benefits under DEI because of decades-old grievances is a dangerous lie.

DEI is still being taught in many schools. It is an evil, racist program that tells white people they are inferior and black people that they are entitled because of skin color.

Every serious problem in the black community can be traced to some degree to the radical left. The radicals—progressives—now control the Democrat Party. Additionally, progressive is a euphemism for socialism/communism. Don’t believe me; look at what they stand for.

The result of poor education and bad parenting:

“Over 50+ “teens” have been charged for a MASSIVE BRAWL that broke out on opening day of Hersheypark. Families were seeing FLEEING THE AREA IN TERROR AND HIDING UNDER TABLES as the teens began BEATING EACH OTHER. An ENTIRE ROLLERCOASTER was FORCED TO AN EMERGENCY STOP!!!

“Some of the teens who had been kicked out by police at a side gate…re-entered the park at the main gate and got into ANOTHER fight later in the day!!!”

🚨OH. MY. GOSH!!! Over 50+ “teens” have been charged for a MASSIVE BRAWL that broke out on opening day of Hersheypark. Families were seeing FLEEING THE AREA IN TERROR AND HIDING UNDER TABLES as the teens began BEATING EACH OTHER. An ENTIRE ROLLERCOASTER was FORCED TO AN… pic.twitter.com/fLCljo8Vz4 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 10, 2026

Systemic Racism In Our Schools Is Against White People

The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into a program at the City University of New York that it alleges provides educational benefits to certain minority students, particularly Black males, based on race.

The DOJ said in a news release Tuesday that the university’s “Black Male Initiative” is a systemwide program. It “encompasses recruitment, admissions, and student aid, as well as academic support and professional development.”

It “appears to favor select non-white minorities—primarily Black males—over applicants of other races.”

“Race can never play a role when deciding how to distribute educational resources or opportunities,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. “This Justice Department will not tolerate universities directing educational benefits to certain students over others based on their race.”

This is what the teachers’ unions do with our tax money these days:

They are also sending our taxpayer money to George Soros, dark money groups, and far-left organizations, and money is being used to rig gerrymandering and protests. These are not private donations; the money has been identified as taxpayer money

“The NEA’s last fiscal year report showed it sent $300,000 to the 1630 Fund, the liberal dark money group that Fox News has been reporting on extensively, and in most cases exclusively—tens of thousands of dollars to the (George Soros’) Tide Foundation Network.”

“The NEA was also involved in several state issues. It backed a campaign to end standardized testing in Massachusetts and fight gerrymandering in Ohio, to the tune of half a million dollars for each of those, and it sent hundreds of thousands of dollars more to groups committed to racial and education justice movements.”

“Records show how the National Education Association funneled millions of dollars of your taxpayer cash to far-left political groups.”

“Labor department records reveal that the National Education Association (NEA), the nation’s largest teachers’ union, has funneled millions of dollars in taxpayer money to far-left political groups.”

You can imagine what they are teaching (communism).

New filings show Teachers Unions are funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to the Democrat Party 🚨 They are also sending our taxpayer money to George Soros, Dark Money groups, Far-Left organizations and money is being used to rig gerrymandering and for protests These are not… pic.twitter.com/5VC9750XoE — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 18, 2026

via Wall Street Apes