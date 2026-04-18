The Truth About the Bullet & the Rifle That Killed Charlie Kirk

Jonathan Gilliam joined Greg Kelly on his Newsmax show last night to discuss the bullet and the rifle that killed Tyler Robinson. People tend to believe the least obvious version of what happened, partly based on the ramblings of click-happy podcasters. A transcript of the key section follows, but the video includes clear visuals on the rifle as Tyler Robinson runs across the roof and jumps off, hitting the ground.

Greg: Exhibit six, a bullet jacket fragment, would not be identified or excluded as having been fired from the exhibit one rifle; the results of the comparison were inconclusive. But then I hear some other people saying, well, that’s out of context in and of itself. I don’t understand. Can you tell us what the deal is here…

Jonathan: I’ll tell you, Greg, the way that media and social media and all these people have spun this stuff and continue to spin things for clicks or because of their ideology, you get into confusing, confusing situations like this. But the reality is, Greg, that there’s no mystery here.

You know, bullets, depending on how they’re loaded, the grains that they’re used, it’s going to determine the velocity of the round. If the round is a super hot round, in other words, a super fast round, and it hits a hard piece of material, there’s a good chance that that round will virtually disintegrate into small pieces.

And the way they trace these rounds is when the bullet itself leaves the rifle, it gets certain markings, almost like a fingerprint, from the rifling of the gun and perhaps other parts of the weapon, and so if that bullet itself is fragmented, you’re not going to get a conclusive identification that links it to that weapon.

So you know, despite the DNA, despite the video, people are drawn to believe rumors and then not believe when, when they say, Well, you know, the bullet fragmented, they don’t believe that. They believe that somehow, this bullet should have entered and exited, because that’s what bullets always do. But that’s not the case, all right.

Greg: And can I, Jonathan, quick question, and I take you I, you know, I believe Tyler Robinson did it, but what about this video? Because people tell me, take the video full if you don’t mind, when he’s jumping off the roof, there’s no sign of the rifle. That rifle, the one that he used, apparently doesn’t fold, and like, how could he be running with it when it’s not visible? Have you analyzed this portion of it?

Jonathan: I’ve been through all of it. I clearly see as he jumps off, what hits the ground right as he does is a rifle bag, which, I mean, again, this is people trying to see something other than the obvious, and right there as he hits the ground, that’s not just a shadow, see, that’s a rifle bag right there he’s running with, it’s either a rifle bag or a towel or something that the weapon is wrapped up in, but I can clearly see an object that he’s carrying.

[Watch the video. I see it too.]

I just think when we look at the totality of the circumstances, it’s easier for me to put together the pieces of evidence that they say they have and come to the conclusion that the defense that the prosecution has, rather than try to second guess every single thing and then come up with something that is completely not obvious, and that’s what most many people are doing, and it plants seeds.

It plants seeds of doubt in people for the wrong reasons. If I thought for a second g that this was not done by this individual, that the evidence didn’t point to him, that when I look at the slow motion video of Charlie being shot, and look at and analyze the ballistic impact on him, if I didn’t think that that pointed back to that individual, then I would say that based on evidentiary facts, but the reality is, all the evidence that I’ve seen, all the evidence that the prosecution has presented, points right back to the same place that every single person in that crowd turned and looked, which is that roof where that guy shot from.