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Iran Fired on Two Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

By
M Dowling
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0
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The ceasefire and the blockade are in danger of abject failure. Iran has taken control of the Strait. Earlier today, Iran fired on two vessels traveling through the Strait. The Indian oil tanker begged them to stop shooting at them.

Foreign Minister Araghchi said the Strait was open and the IRGC said overnight that it was closed.

Iran has threatened to cut the undersea cables in the Persian Gulf that provide global internet connectivity. It will cause significant problems.

War Hawk Lindsey Graham responded.

My thoughts regarding Iran’s recent attack on international shipping and boasts that they are now in control of the Strait of Hormuz: Control the strait. Continue the blockade. Put Kharg Island in the crosshairs. Over time, we have all the cards.

After Iran’s brazen IRGC-led attack on international shipping and declaration that they’re now in control of the Strait, it is imperative that America and the world answer this provocation. The U.S. and others must demonstrate the ability to control the Strait without Iranian interference.

I urge President Trump to continue the blockade, which has been brilliantly executed and applies maximum pressure. It’s abundantly clear that after 47 years, promises coming from the Iranian regime are worthless. Steady as she goes. Stay resolved.

Parliament Speaker and Negotiator Ghalibaf Claims Control of the Strait

Iran’s reportedly corrupt Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf insists the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He said Iran responded decisively to the U.S. attempt at mine-clearing and considered it a violation of the ceasefire.

The situation escalated to the brink of confrontation, but the enemy backed down, according to Ghalibaf. If traffic is currently taking place in the Strait, it is because control of the Strait is in our hands.

The Americans have announced a blockade in recent days. This is a reckless and ignorant decision. It is impossible for others to go through the Strait while we cannot, he said. If the U.S. does not lift the blockade, movement through the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be restricted.

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