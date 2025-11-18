The Truth About the H1-B Visa Program

I have to keep downloading all the videos onto the website because the embed codes don’t work, at least not for me. It’s probably because of the crash this morning. In any case, this video sheds some light on what is going on with Stephen Miller.

According to Stephen Miller, President Trump is cancelling tens of thousands of H1-b visas and he’s only just begun. The administration has tightened the vetting process, and put significant restrictions on them. They’re looking at denaturalizations differently, cutting back on welfare tourism, and welfare migration. This is information that is not getting out.

Transcript

“Well, the President was very clear in the comments that you just played, which is that he’s talking about the semiconductor industry, which is one of the most coveted industries in the world, one of the most national security important industries in the world.

“Very few other countries are able to compete in this space, and all of those jobs left for Taiwan. And so the advanced semiconductor industry, which is essential to our national security, has been taken out of the country. So he’s talking about a program in which you have a knowledge transfer to Americans of how to do a very specific manufacturing process.

“That’s completely separate and apart from the fact, as you mentioned, that President Trump,…has put a $100,000 fee on new H1-b’s, we’re already seeing a dramatic change in the processing of these visas.

“As a result of that, the Department of Labor has launched Project Firewall to fight illegal discrimination against Americans and illegal abuses of the H-1b program.

“You also have the highest standard of vetting that everybody places in vew visas, including foreign student visas. The State Department has revoked tens of thousands of visas, and they’re just getting started with tens of thousands more.

“We have a new focus on denaturalizations. We have a new focus on cutting back on welfare tourism and welfare migration. And of course, you’ve seen again, for the first time in over half a century, net negative migration to this country.

“You have more foreigners, leaving the country than those that are being added on a permanent basis. The last time that happened, again, was over half a century ago during the period in American history in which we had net negative migration.”