Judge Bans Texas from Using Their Redistricted Map

A panel of federal judges barred Texas from using its redrawn congressional map, which Republicans enacted earlier this year in an effort to shore up their narrow House majority in next year’s midterm elections. The map recorgnizes that four of the five districts in question are now Republican.

The court ordered Texas to use its previous map instead, which was passed in 2021. The ruling, signed by Trump-nominated Judge Jeffrey Brown, is likely to be appealed.

California Democrats responded to Texas with a redrawn map of their own. Earlier this month, voters approved new congressional lines that could net up to five seats for Democrats.

No district judge will ban California’s map and there goes the House.