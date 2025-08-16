The Truth Isn’t Getting Out: Texas Is Correcting Racial Gerrymandering

Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to redistrict his already massively redistricted state to get even with Republicans in another state.

However, the truth isn’t getting out about Texas’s redistricting. They are doing it to correct racial gerrymandering which is illegal under the 14th Amendment.

Texas didn’t ‘randomly’ redraw maps to help the GOP — they were fixing four unconstitutional racial gerrymanders Democrats pushed for in 2021. The Fifth Circuit ruled coalition districts (mixing minority groups for political gain) violate the 14th Amendment.

Four of the five districts are majority minority.

Now, let’s get to psycho Newsom’s argument:

The following is one piece of my evidence that Gavin Newsom is a sociopath in the least. He slept with his best friend’s wife and apologized when caught. Alex Tourk’s wife had a coke problem and he exploited it. Meanwhile, at the time, Tourk was campaigning for Newsom with Newsom’s wife Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Some think Newsom is a psycho for his latest rant on behalf of UCLA which has allowed rampant antisemitism on campus.

He has let unvetted foreigners pour in and then he lets them vote. He BANNED voter ID!!! More evidence of mental derangement. All he needs is purple hair and a nose ring.

More psycho-speak:

