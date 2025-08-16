Gazans Coming Into the USA Thanks to the State Department?

Reportedly, the State Department has been taking in Gazan refugees if their children are injured or ill. It’s allegedly happening all over the country. A shadowy program called Heal Palestine is securing the visas.

Heal Palestine has obtained the visas. The 501c3s organization has been accused of working with HAMAS.

Thank you, Congressman. @RepFine A group called Heal Palestine is working with Islamic, pro-HAMAS 501c3 tax deductible groups in the United States that are affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and funded by Qatar to help bring Palestinian GAZANS to the United States. I just… pic.twitter.com/WY4sjs3ePJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 15, 2025

Chip Roy is looking into it.

JUST IN — Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) is investigating after children from the Gaza Strip obtained U.S. visas and were flown into Dallas, Texas, in June. Chip Roy wrote on : “Deeply concerned about the incoming flights – including to Texas – allegedly filled with folks from Gaza… pic.twitter.com/qecSlMb5di — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 16, 2025

Loomer asks: Marco Rubio, can you please issue a statement and tell all of us why planes full of Gazans who are working with pro-HAMAS 501c3s have been landing all over the US in major cities?

Gazans have been allowed to enter Ohio, Georgia, California, Washington State, Washington D.C., Texas, Missouri and elsewhere.

CONCERNING — Residents of the Gaza Strip obtained U.S. visas and arrived at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport earlier today, with people welcoming them by waving the Palestinian flag. Palestinians have also come into the U.S. via San Francisco, California, and Houston,… pic.twitter.com/g8w7MA2YUE — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 16, 2025

They brought their flag with them – bad start.

Laura Loomer is not always right, but she often it and could be on this issue. She wrote on x:

Despite the US saying we are not accepting Palestinian “refugees” into the United States under the Trump administration, I have obtained video footage of Palestinians who claim to be refugees from Gaza coming into the United States via San Francisco and Houston, Texas this month. The Palestinians traveled from Gaza to the US with the help of a group called “Heal Palestine”.

How did Palestinians get Visas under the Trump administration to get into the United States? Did @StateDept approve this? How did they get out of Gaza? Is@SecRubio aware of this?

Who from the State Department is assisting “Heal Palestine”?

Why are any Islamic invaders coming into the US under the Trump admin?

Who approved the visas? How many more are being given visas to come into the US, and why are @GavinNewsom @GregAbbott_TX harboring Palestinian “refugees” in California and Texas?

This is a national security threat. We didn’t vote for more Islamic immigration into the United States.

Who signed off on these visas? They should be fired.

Are you telling me they don’t have doctors in the Middle East and Europe? Do you hear yourself and how brainwashed you have allowed yourself to be by Muslims? Why can’t Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, UAE, or Qatar take these people? They refuse to because the know GAZANS are… https://t.co/98MPdf7Bjc — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 16, 2025

Do you agree with Laura Loomer?

As an Aside, They Hate Us

We are taking in Gazans, who hate us according to Arab polls. According to a large Arab poll conductedin 2023, a total of 98% of the Arab Muslim settlers in the West Bank hate America, as do 96.8% of those in Gaza.

A whopping 74% of residents of Gaza and the West Bank supported the Hamas atrocities of October 7. Of these, 59% “extremely“ support them, and another 15% only “somewhat” support them. Only 7% were “extremely against,” and 5% were “somewhat against.”

A blowout number of 98% of respondents in Gaza and the West Bank said they felt “pride“ as Palestinians “over the war.” A shocking one hundred percent of our Muslim colonialists in the West Bank and in Gaza hate the United Kingdom. They hate America and the United Kingdom more than Israel, which is only at 97.3%.

More from Data Republican:

Heal Palestine (the group who is posting about welcoming Gaza refugees) has EIN 882454707 and filed a 990N for the year 2023. Yet, 990Ns are for charities with revenues under 50K and I found multiple instances of 50K+ grants. Heal Palestine’s board is full of technocrats …… https://t.co/Svuod9xyQ4 pic.twitter.com/jgECqjBhtr — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 16, 2025

U.S. Nonprofit Once Tied to Hamas … Back in Operation? I’m making a separate post to explain why this is so serious: Today, the arrival of Palestinian refugees in the United States made social media rounds, and it was discovered to be the efforts of an organization… pic.twitter.com/8DSha6POS1 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 16, 2025