The TVA Is Set to Destroy Farmland & There Is No Oversight

I haven’t had time to research this, but will at a later date. It looks like the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) can own any land they want, destroy it, control it, and obliterate the environment while they are at it. They are about to destroy a large area in Tennessee for a plant when they could go to an industrial area.

They are under no oversight by Congress. The President appoints them, and they are unbridled.

They own 293,000 acres of land taken by Eminent Domain.

Currently, they want to put a methane plant near five schools in Cheatham County Tennessee. They will blow up the hills to do it. The County won’t even get any electricity from it except for one small part.

They are suing homeowners. They sued a 90-year-old woman with dementia so they could survey her land in a destructive way. The people can’t fight their lawsuits.

The TVA could contaminate their water if anything goes wrong with this plant.

Watch:

1 million views in 5 days. I have a whole new week of media planned to shed even more light on this issue with @TVAnews https://t.co/h7vinSmfnL — John Rich (@johnrich) June 2, 2025

