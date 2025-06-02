As the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Ukraine, without any leverage, has published their memorandum for the talks with Russia. When I say no leverage, let’s be honest, they have NATO. We are at war.

Some reports say the Trump administration was not informed of the attack on Russia.

Trump envoy Keith Kellogg has indicated that the U.S. will be involved in the talks and that representatives from Britain, France and Germany will be present too, though it was not clear at what level the United States would be represented.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was due to chair the talks, which are expected to get underway at 1000 GMT.

Both sides have agreed to present memorandums of understanding.

The Bold Ukraine Roadmap Is as If They Won

According to a proposed roadmap, Ukraine rejects Moscow’s key demands for recognition of new Russian regions. They will not accept neutrality for Kyiv, or limitations on the size of Ukraine’s armed forces, Reuters has reported.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Kiev’s document does not include recognition of Crimea, the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as part of Russia. According to Ukraine, the current shape of the front line should be the starting point for negotiations on territory.

Kyiv also insists that it cannot be forced to accept neutrality, claiming that its potential NATO membership should only depend on a consensus within the US-led military bloc, the agency said. The next time Democrats come to power, they will accept them, corrupt and dictatorial as they are.

Amid low expectations of a breakthrough, a Ukrainian source told Reuters ahead of Monday’s talks that Kyiv was ready to take real steps towards peace if Moscow showed flexibility and what they described as a readiness to “move forward, not just repeat the same previous ultimatums”.

Reuters noted that the demands in the Ukrainian memorandum “diverge considerably” from the terms previously voiced by Russia.

Russia has not released their memorandum ahead of the talks.

Is Jones right in the next clip? It is so very obvious that NATO was behind the attack on Russia.

NATO Has Officially ATTACKED RUSSIA In A Desperate Attempt To Stop Trumps Peace Plan This Is TOTALLY INSANE!! Trump MUST PULL Out Of NATO NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/NymHGfJNZx — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 2, 2025

Ukraine’s Leverage Is NATO

The EU plans to get the US into direct war with Russia. Germany, France, and the UK are particularly eager for war. Zelensky said if the US doesn’t send billions of dollars, he will demand it from the EU.

Lindsey Graham slipped $48 billion for Ukraine in the spending bill.

The UK plans to mobilize billions of pounds to bolster its military to prepare for a possible conflict with Russia, Defense Secretary John Healey said. So far, they are only sending $2 billion.

The statement comes ahead of the publication of the government’s Strategic Defense Review on Monday. According to the BBC, the report is expected to portray Russia and China as major threats to the UK.

