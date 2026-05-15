The UN Has a New $131 Trillion Grift to Dismantle Racism

The UN has a new grift. They want $131 trillion in reparations for slavery and colonization while ignoring today’s slavery. The premise is absurd to begin with: nations where Europeans arrived are far wealthier than those that were not colonized. The Europeans brought the rule of law and culture, and those nations stopped genociding each other.

It is a trillion-dollar grift. The resolution passed one to three. The rich countries abstained from voting for the $131 trillion price tag to allegedly dismantle systemic racism.

“To be fair,” says Dr. St. Onge, “it’s less than a gazillion, but it is also more than all the money in the world—not a joke.”

That 131 includes $26 trillion to be paid by the US, close to half a million dollars per household, and 24 trillion from Britain, which, fun fact, abolished slavery in a series of wars against Arabs and Africans. Portugal gets off easy, owing just 20 trillion to Brazil, which is $6 million per household in Portugal. Now this is all on par with the UN’s bevy of kleptocracies picking your pocket while dreaming up new and interesting ways to take your constitutional rights, from the World Health Organization’s COVID tyranny to global tyranny.

MIT economists found that every third-world country owed its wealth to Europeans showing up. Watch the clip for the details.