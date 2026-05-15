Rasmussen: This Is the Reason the US CIA Director Went to Cuba

Rasmussen said they are the only national publisher covering the real reason for CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Cuba. Rasmussen says it was to warn Cuba that they pose a serious national security threat. He warned them they must make fundamental changes. Ratcliffe is said to have referred them to the invasion and capture of Nicolás Maduro.

The Department of Justice is looking at possibly indicting Raúl Castro, reports AP.

One of the AP sources said it was tied to an event in 1996.

“One of the people told the AP that the potential indictment is connected to Castro’s alleged role in the 1996 shootdown of four planes operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue. Castro was the defense minister at the time. “…”

“The potential indictment — which would need to be approved by a grand jury — was reported earlier by CBS.”

Does that mean he might arrest Raul on Cuban soil? It sounds like it. However, it’s doubtful it’s over a 1996 shootdown.

The Rasmussen report:

Rasmussen also linked to a book tying Cuba to interference in our election. The book was published last September. The media are oddly uninterested in the whistleblowers claims.

In 2019, two U.S. government whistleblowers investigating the Venezuelan government’s involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering inadvertently discovered an international conspiracy to influence elections in the United States and in over 70 countries around the world. “Stolen Elections” describes how, according to the whistleblowers, the plot began with the help and advice of Fidel Castro to Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez (and his successor Nicolás Maduro), who developed and then rolled out a system of election fraud that was virtually undetectable. It was first used to steal the Venezuelan referendum of 2004 and subsequently penetrated the electoral systems of other Latin American countries, facilitating the elections of a string of left-leaning candidates in their respective countries.

This malware was quickly brought north and deployed across electoral districts throughout the United States in collaboration with election software companies that used variations of the same source code developed in Venezuela and with voting machines that used parts manufactured in China. The criminal conspiracy that started with Cuba and Venezuela grew to include China, Iran, and Serbia—all countries interested in undermining the United States by sowing mistrust and division. “Stolen Elections” describes how the criminal conspirators have been determining the winners of US elections since 2006.

Another conspiracy that could be true.

What’s more shocking is that this criminal conspiracy avoided detection by America’s over $1 trillion national security and intelligence apparatus and for so long. It wasn’t until the two very skilled, determined, and courageous government whistleblowers penetrated the conspiracy by recruiting the actual software engineers who designed the system and brought the results of their investigation to the attention of the US Department of Justice and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“The Venezuelan computer engineers didn’t need software advice from Cuba. But Cuban experts helped the Venezuelan engineers to develop the election fraud system. Specifically, when it came time to build the poll books, Cuban intelligence agents sent out ten-man teams with one Venezuelan to every province in America. Why are poll books important? They allow for the infusion of new voters, modification of data, or the possibility of identity theft. With poll books, you can perform an analysis of voters’ behavior and participation rates. Poll books facilitate the projection of the needed number of mail-in ballots to tip an election, the preparation of substitute ballots, and allow observation of the behavior of voters in real time.”

Emphasis added.

It would seem more logical that they would arrest Castro over interference in U.S. elections. That makes more sense than a 1996 event. But we don’t know. However, if true, consider who the American players might be in this election crisis.

Notably, Barack Obama normalized relations with Cuba in 2014, and NGOs have been involved in Cuba. Does the U.S. have more information on this?