Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home The Unholy Alliance of Radical Islam and the Hardcore Left

The Unholy Alliance of Radical Islam and the Hardcore Left

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The Left and the radical Islamists have formed an unholy alliance in this country. Both will try to take control once they have defeated their common enemies in the middle and on the right.

The Muslim cleric in the Dinesh video has a theory that the left is easily brainwashed because they don’t have values or principles.

Jennifer Welch is one of the most popular hosts on the left. Listen to her rant about wanting Biden to put conservatives in prison. The Left wants this. We face extinction the next time Democrats are in power. The Left spied on hundreds of Republicans and tried to imprison Donald Trump and his allies. These same people tried to put conservatives in prison for trumped-up IRS violations. They will be much worse next go-around. The hardcore left is taking over the Democrat Party, and they have no ethics and no values. It isn’t all Democrats. It’s the hard left.

This is why I try to stand with Donald Trump even when I disagree with him. He is the only one willing to stand up to this type of adversity.

They are marching for Iran, Hezbollah, and all our enemies in New York City. Bill Melugin wrote on X: “Crazy what has happened to NYC. Imagine if people were yelling, “We support Al-Qaeda here,” after 9/11. This is the same thing. Hezbollah & Hamas are foreign terrorist organizations that have both killed Americans. In America, you have the freedom to say you support terrorists.”

Melugin linked to a video of the marchers with Iranian flags; you can view it here. Here is another clip. It’s ironic, really. A poll showed that 88% of Iranians don’t want the mullahs in charge.

We also have people like this on the right.

Previous articleHamas Sends a Desperate Distress Call to Iran to Stop Hitting Neighbors

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.