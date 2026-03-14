The Unholy Alliance of Radical Islam and the Hardcore Left

The Left and the radical Islamists have formed an unholy alliance in this country. Both will try to take control once they have defeated their common enemies in the middle and on the right.

The Muslim cleric in the Dinesh video has a theory that the left is easily brainwashed because they don’t have values or principles.

“The left, I know they have no values or principles, they can be brainwashed.” pic.twitter.com/frYXlF3paZ — Dominik Tarczyński MEP (@D_Tarczynski) March 10, 2026

Jennifer Welch is one of the most popular hosts on the left. Listen to her rant about wanting Biden to put conservatives in prison. The Left wants this. We face extinction the next time Democrats are in power. The Left spied on hundreds of Republicans and tried to imprison Donald Trump and his allies. These same people tried to put conservatives in prison for trumped-up IRS violations. They will be much worse next go-around. The hardcore left is taking over the Democrat Party, and they have no ethics and no values. It isn’t all Democrats. It’s the hard left.

This is why I try to stand with Donald Trump even when I disagree with him. He is the only one willing to stand up to this type of adversity.

Lefty podcaster Jennifer Welch is pissed at Biden for not rounding up a ton more conservatives and putting them in prison over J6, including Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni. “Joe Biden f*cked us so hard.” Welch wanted all of these political enemies of hers locked up and put away… pic.twitter.com/KZiIiBCNhN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2026

They are marching for Iran, Hezbollah, and all our enemies in New York City. Bill Melugin wrote on X: “Crazy what has happened to NYC. Imagine if people were yelling, “We support Al-Qaeda here,” after 9/11. This is the same thing. Hezbollah & Hamas are foreign terrorist organizations that have both killed Americans. In America, you have the freedom to say you support terrorists.”

Melugin linked to a video of the marchers with Iranian flags; you can view it here. Here is another clip. It’s ironic, really. A poll showed that 88% of Iranians don’t want the mullahs in charge.

🚨NEW: Pro-Iran protestors have taken over Times Square in New York City chanting for the Ayatollah and against the U.S and Israel. What is HAPPENING in New York?! This is CRAZY! pic.twitter.com/CR9iYRk8nb — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) March 13, 2026

We also have people like this on the right.

It is not possible that anyone takes this woman seriously. It’s just not. https://t.co/5Yh6b8B2Ej — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) March 14, 2026