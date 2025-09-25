The US Appears to Go on a War Footing

The following information comes from The Washington Post and CBS News but I believe it’s accurate.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed numerous generals and admirals, as well as some of their staff, from around the world to come to Quantico, Virginia next week, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.

“The Secretary of War will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” said chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

The highly unusual directive was sent to virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide, according to more than a dozen people familiar with the matter. The directive was issued earlier this week, as a government shutdown looms, and months after Hegseth’s team at the Pentagon announced plans to undertake a sweeping consolidation of top military commands.

In a statement Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell affirmed that Hegseth “will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” but he offered no additional details. Parnell, a senior adviser to the defense secretary, voiced no concerns about The Washington Post reporting on the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday in Quantico, Virginia.

Is this for defense or a first strike?

Opinion

The US is being put on a war footing and it is concerning. I’d rather President Trump just sanctioned Russia. Who are his advisors in this and how serious are they?

Americans have fools like Lindsey Graham and many others not so obvious, who think war is acceptable in this case while we don’t have money for it or the will. The US also has a country filled with enemies, some are anonymous Russians, Iranian and Chinese who hate us. We have cartels here. A war puts our entire country in danger like we have never seen before.

Perhaps they are just trying to get Russia to cave, which I don’t see happening.