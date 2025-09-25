Soon, Females Would Be Locked Out of Female Sports

The left wants men who simply say they are women to compete in women’s sports despite their obvious advantage in physiology. New staggering statistic show females would soon be locked out of female sports.

The Court is currently considering Idaho’s ban on males in female competition. An appeals court blocked it as an equal-protection infringement.

Just the News reports that sports medicine doctors are telling the court that females can never fairly compete with males.

American and foreign practitioners of sports medicine told the U.S. Supreme Court that their physiology will never allow females to match males. That is despite hormones.

The shocking statistics, shocking only to left activists, are finally made available at a scientific meeting of the WorldAthletics championships in Tokyo. Cases of DSDs are a staggering 151.9 times higher in athletics than in the general population. All females competing at international level are now required to undergo sex verification tests. If not, we would soon have no females in female sports.

In a presentation to a scientific panel in the Japanese capital on Friday, Dr Stéphane Bermon, head of health and science at World Athletic said “…athletes with differences of sex development (DSD), who have a 46 XY karyotype with male testes but were reported female at birth, were significantly “over-represented” in major finals and that it “compromises the integrity of the female competitions.”

What about people with a mental disorder, dysphoria, and hoaxers who jump on the bandwagon for personal or political reasons. Perhaps the radical left has finally gone too far.

This is only track and field!

Female athletes have been cheated out of places in at least 135 finals at international level and lost countless medals because 50-60 males with Differences of Sexual Development have been permitted to compete in the female category. The shocking stats were revealed at a… https://t.co/ZbETSVFYXN — Women’s Rights Network – WRN (@WomensRightsNet) September 19, 2025

Unreal, and this is only for track and field in a 20-year period. Imagine if we get a count for volleyball, soccer, swimming etc. since the beginning of women’s athletics. What has been allowed to happen to female athletes is unacceptable. — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) September 19, 2025

Cowed by Bullies

Leigh Ann O’Neill of A1 Policy writes: “In addition to the concrete, quantifiable losses sustained, thousands of girls each season face a hostile environment where they are compelled to assent to a fundamental untruth: that males are females. This spectacle is rigorously policed by a few militant idealogues, while the many are cowed into silence.”

Foreigners have joined the case, including the UK group who got a definition of women, which is the normal definition that is now considered radical.

U.K. human rights charity Sex Matters, which played a leading role in the U.K. Supreme Court defining “women” by biology in the Equality Act, said the case affects “thousands of British women each year” who come to the U.S. on student visas to “play sports on collegiate teams covered by legal protections such as Title IX.”

Riley Gaines cites one case that has become a common side effect of the absurd Biden regime Title IX.

Melissa Batie-Smoose was terminated from her job coaching the SJSU women’s volleyball team after she opposed the head coach giving preferential treatment to a male player. Not long after, she was shot at inside her home. She is now suing. Good! Make them pay. pic.twitter.com/0fK1MPd7VF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 23, 2025

Another insane side effect:

A boy who uses the boys bathroom at school goes into the girls PE locker room and watches them undress. This should be treated as a criminal offense. Any comment, @SpanbergerForVA? Or can we expect silence per usual? https://t.co/vUfLaIR1P1 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 24, 2025

