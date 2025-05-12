The US-China Trade Agreement

M Dowling
In a joint statement at the US-China economic and trade meeting in Geneva, the US and China have reached a trade agreement on a 90-day pause.

The U.S. will cut tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% (from 145%) for 90 days, while China will lower its levies to 10% (from 125%) for 90 days.

Excerpt from the Joint Statement

The United States will (i) modify the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of China (including articles of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau Special Administrative Region) set forth in Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the  remaining ad valorem rate of 10 percent on those articles pursuant to the terms of said Order; and (ii) removing the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty on those articles imposed by Executive Order 14259 of April 8, 2025 and Executive Order 14266 of April 9, 2025.

China will (i) modify accordingly the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of the United States set forth in Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 4 of 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining additional ad valorem rate of 10 percent on those articles, and removing the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty on those articles imposed by Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 5 of 2025 and Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 6 of 2025; and (ii) adopt all necessary administrative measures to suspend or remove the non-tariff countermeasures taken against the United States since April 2, 2025.

The parties will establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations. Representative from the Chinese side to these discussions will be Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council, and the representatives from the US side will be Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, and Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative. The discussions may be conducted ultimately in China and the United States or a third country upon agreement of the parties. As required, the two sides may conduct working consultations on relevant economic and world issues.

Vigilant Fox posted clips of Howard Lutnick explaining the importance of tariffs and dismantling CNN's Dana Bash's argument.


