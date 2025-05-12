David Hogg Goes Low on How to Win Young Men Back to Dems

On Friday night, DNC Vice Chair David Hogg appeared on Bill Maher’s show to pinpoint why he thinks the party lost younger men in the last election.

David Hogg, 25, an anti-gun activist and fake Parkland shooting survivor, said Democrats have grown “too elitist” and warned that the party’s judgmental tone is pushing away voters who should be natural allies.

“Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on,” Hogg added, “which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-RINO), who was on the Maher panel with Hogg, praised Hogg’s plans to intervene in primaries.

“I can tell you, having been in politics for quite a while, as far as an intern for [John] McCain. Some of these people don’t know when it’s time to go,” Lawler said.

“Chuck Schumer has been in elected office for 50 years. 1974, he was first elected,” he added. “AOC will absolutely kick his a—. She is the leader of the Democratic Party in this moment, and will continue to be.”

AOC, a mentally challenged communist, as the leader of the party, is not an improvement. She’s our Evita Peron.

