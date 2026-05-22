The View Hopes to Be Labeled a Legitimate News Show

Remarkably, Disney petitioned the FCC to declare The View a legitimate news show so they don’t have to have Republicans on their show. Would anyone really mistake The View for a news show?

FCC Chair Brendan Carr writes:

Disney has filed a petition with the FCC asking the agency to declare that The View is exempt from the statutory equal opportunities requirements that would otherwise apply to broadcast shows.

Disney argues that The View qualifies as “bona fide news” under the law, comparing itself to Meet the Press or Face the Nation. Therefore, Disney argues, it can have one partisan candidate for office on The View while denying equal opportunities to all others.

The FCC is now seeking public comment on Disney’s request to be labeled as “bona fide news.” Is The View a “bona fide news interview program”? Under FCC case law, tv shows do not qualify as “bona fide news” if their decisions are based on partisan purposes, such as an intention to advance or harm an individual’s candidacy.

As the Public Notice observes, Congress originally passed the equal opportunities law to prevent media gatekeepers from deciding the outcome of elections. The law, even when it applies, does not prohibit anyone from having any candidate appear on any show. Rather, Congress intended it to empower voters with more information and encourage more speech.

He welcomes your comments. Please do: docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-26-517A1.pdf