Democrats Treat Tulsi’s Family Crisis as an Opportunity to Insult Her

Instead of having sympathy for Tulsi Gabbard’s terrible situation with a beloved husband facing an existential health crisis, many have taken the opportunity to be soulless. A few examples follow her heartfelt resignation

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

Adam Schiff behaves as expected.

My thoughts go out to Tulsi Gabbard and her family, as her husband battles this serious health problem. I hope and pray that he makes a speedy and full recovery.

While the circumstances around her departure are deserving of our sympathy, let’s be clear: Tulsi Gabbard’s only positive contribution to our nation’s national security is her resignation.

She politicized intelligence. She dismantled critical agencies keeping Americans safe. She weaponized the IC to pursue baseless election fraud claims. And more.

We must ensure that her tenure — marked by a devotion to the person of the president and not to the security of the country — represents a terrible exception at DNI and not the new normal.

Shri is a weirdo.

Adam’s a jack.

Shri is even worse.

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning. Good riddance. The Iran war has been the biggest display of intelligence incompetence in decades. — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) May 22, 2026

Dan Goldman was more subtle and wrote:

I wish Tulsi Gabbard and her husband well as he battles bone cancer.

As the search begins for the next DNI, Congress must insist on a leader not only defined by competence and institutional expertise but one who will not politicize our intelligence agencies or use intelligence for partisan purposes.

At this time of intense global and domestic instability, this position demands an unwavering commitment to the Constitution and the American people — not loyalty to an unhinged, lawless president.

The next is from the infamous Democrat poster, JoJo from Jersey:

Tulsi Gabbard is out.

Bye bitch. 👋 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 22, 2026

Creepy leftist Mehdi made up stuff: