There Will Be Cameras in the Tyler Robinson Courtroom

Judge Tony Graf Jr. of the Fourth Judicial District Court said that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the April 17 hearing in the case against Tyler Robinson, 22. Robinson is accused of murdering Charlie Kirk. The hearing will decide if the media, including TV cameras, microphones, and photographers, should be allowed to cover future pretrial stages.

“In balance, the defendant has not provided a sufficient basis for the court to find that the interests favoring closure outweigh the interest favoring an open proceeding and the presumptive right to access,” Judge Graf said during Friday’s hearing. He further noted that while the April 17 hearing would generally be open, portions might be closed to protect privacy and safety concerns.

The defense had until March 30, 2026, to file a redacted version of their motion to keep cameras out of the courtroom. This would let them make arguments about certain closures. They didn’t do it.

The ruling on Friday cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1981 decision in Chandler v. Florida, which said that having cameras in the courtroom does not automatically violate a defendant’s right to a fair trial.

Graf argued that the decision struck a balance between the public’s right to know and the defendants’ rights.

This is necessary so people can hear the evidence. Maybe it will stop the conspiracies.