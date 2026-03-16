NYC Comptroller Wants the Entire Nation to Have a 50% Death Tax

New York City Communist Islamist mayor Zohran Mamdani’s comptroller, Mark Levine, resents people inheriting estates without giving much of it to the government to blow on progressive programs. They want to take half of any estate over $750,000, which is the price of a small house in New York City. The goal is to waste it on people who don’t even belong in the country. Mamdani’s latest project is to spend $1.9 million on housing the homeless in hotels for three years. And then what? That isn’t a plan.

He wants to steal the money earned by hardworking Americans.

Here is Levine suggesting every state needs the same death tax. That is what Democrats want. When they are in office, they raise the death tax nationally. This is communism and socialism.

The clip came from Bo Snerdley’s show. It’s Mark Levine, who thinks it is okay to steal people’s earnings.

To give you an idea of what that means, check out the real estate in the city. People who save all their lives to pay off their home and pass it down to their children will have huge amounts stolen by the government. This will affect minorities and immigrants they allegedly care about.