There’s No Epstein Client List, No Tapes, Move On

President Trump ordered Attorney General Bondi to release Grand Jury testimony. Hopefully, it will be enough to allow us to move on from this. Democrats have latched on to it to hurt Republicans. The New York Post published an Alan Dershowitz op-ed in which he confirms his most recent statements.

There is no client list.

“Epstein never created a ‘client list.’ The FBI interviewed alleged victims who named several ‘clients.’ These names have been redacted,” Dershowitz wrote.

He denied there were videotapes:

“There are videotapes, but they are of public areas of his Palm Beach, Fla., home,” he wrote, adding that the cameras were installed by the police after Epstein reported that money and a gun had been stolen from a drawer in the living room.

He wasn’t involved with Mossad or any intelligence network:

“Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz also denied the prevalent conspiracy theory that Epstein was an agent for Israel’s secret intelligence agency, Mossad. “I have absolutely no doubt that Epstein never worked for any intelligence agency,” he wrote, citing his sources in Israel. “If he had, he would surely have told me and his other lawyers, who would have used that information to get him a better deal,” he continued.

“In 2008, Dershowitz helped his then-client secure a sweetheart plea deal, allowing him to serve just 13 months in jail while working during the day.”

“Epstein could not have been any kind of intelligence agent, because if he were, he would have told Dershowitz, in order to get a better deal from the federal prosecutors.”

“Epstein, you see, was very unhappy with the extremely draconian sentence he got — 13 months in a special wing of the local jail, with 12 hours a day in his home office — and certainly would have played the “intelligence asset” card, if he only could.

Dershowitz asked the government of Israel if Epstein had been working with them, and their answer was an emphatic “No, absolutely NOT!!!”

We also have a clip from Rob Schmitt’s discussion with Dersh last night. Dersh wants Ghislaine to testify. I definitely do not want that woman testifying and getting released in a cushy deal.

Dershowitz last night:

The case is 25 years old. Let’s look into the slavery we have today of migrant children. I’m so done with this story. Can’t we move on???