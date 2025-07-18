The WSJ Didn’t Have the Bawdy Letter They Used to Attack Trump

President Trump torched the Wall Street Journal and Murdoch over the 2003 drawing they say Trump created for Epstein’s birthday. It was very bawdy.

Trump said today “I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his “pile of garbage” newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!”

Not only didn’t the WSJ have the letter, Trump told them it was fake and he’d sue. They printed the article anyway.

Trump wrote last night, “The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT.”

I hope Murdoch has a spare $700 million handy.

According to Karoline Leavitt, the President wanted to see the letter and they had to admit they didn’t even have the letter in their possession.