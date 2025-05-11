These Are the People Behind Dangerous Manhattan Protests

A cute yellow costumed person is marching through New York City streets calling for people to fight the Nazis, equating ICE to Nazis. It is extremely dangerous.

We know none of these protests are organic. Many people are paid to do this, and a Soros organization is usually involved.

Data Republican did the digging and explains who is behind this in a series of posts. The receipts are available on Data Republican’s site.

The Posts Without the Receipts

The Manhattan protest had several co-organizers, and we’ll go through them one by one. The foremost was Working Families Party. The Working Families Party is a far-left political party associated with the 501(c)(4) Working Families Organization, which is founded by Dan Cantor, an ACORN veteran. It is also the political party under which Letitia James was elected to the New York City council and closely associated with Bill de Blasio.

The Soros name is all over this.

As for financing, State Democracy Project, Tides Foundation (a DAF), and Open Society Action Fund are its top donors. And State Democracy Project in turn is financed by Tides Foundation, Crankstart Foundation (family foundation), and Open Society Foundations. So, same backers: Tides Foundation and George Soros.

George Soros has given Working Families Organization nearly $20,000,000 over the past 5 years alone.

These were not the only co-organizers. Make The Road Action and New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice and NYIC Action were in attendance as well.No surprise, Make the Road Action is funded by George Soros as well.

It is also funded by Sixteen Thirty Fund, another Soros-funded NGO.

Reddit post mentions NYIC Action, Popular Democracy, Indivisible BK, Target Majority NYC (@reddit_lies – do you know anything about AgreeableOnion1453, who made the original post)

All the usual suspects. Vera is particularly dangerous.

NYIC Action gets funding from DAFs – and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and Vera Institute of Justice. Both receive government funding, particularly Vera which is mostly government financed.

Indivisible of course gets quite a bit of direct Soros funding. Indivisible Brooklyn appears to be one of their local groups. [The organization was originally Obama’s idea.]

Target Majority NYC is also an Indivisible subsidiary. I’m trying to trace the mastermind, but most common threads lead back to Open Society Foundation/George Soros as funancing.

Allegedly, the Congressional representatives who visited the ICE facility were not coordinating with any protests.

The Working Families Party appears to be the lead organizer and is explicitly using the “fight back” language in its media communications. So the leadership of WFP appears to be behind this.

The Democratic party is quite supportive, with Hakeem Jeffries saying, “Keep your hands off.”

As for identifying specific people, Maurice Mitchell of WFP has been quoted in press releases.

This is the same woman who confronted Jeff Flake in the elevator over the Kavanaugh nomination positioning herself as a sexual assault victim. pic.twitter.com/kFYDXDAPe1 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

She was invited to join AOC as a guest of honor at the 2018 State of the Union address.

Several others could have been involved, but none as strong a match.

These people are authoritarians in the image of communists only worse.

Click the post for the evidence.

THREAD: Who’s really behind the protests? Today in Manhattan, an “emergency protest” popped up with a professionally printed banner reading: “’ ? ’ !” This is treading close to an incitement for… https://t.co/kGDkLDDa97 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

