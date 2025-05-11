Dangerous Democrats: ICE Are White Supremacists, Proud Boys, Kill Them

By
M Dowling
-
0
31

Democrats have a new, dangerous message towards law enforcement that they are promoting. In addition to lying, they are calling them white supremacists. They are also calling ICE agents militias like Proud Boys because they wear masks. Some want the ICE agents dead.

ICE agents are the oppressed, and far-left Democrats are the oppressors.

The reason the agents likely wear masks is to protect themselves from violent Democrats and their criminal allies in Antifa and BLM. They get doxxed and their families are put in danger.

Aren’t people sick of this white racism by crazy people?

Trying to hurt ICE agents who are trying to protect us.

This is why they need masks. please investigate this woman.

Rep. McIver (in the red body slamming an agent in the clip) and Mayor Baraka call themselves victims.


