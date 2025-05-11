Dangerous Democrats: ICE Are White Supremacists, Proud Boys, Kill Them

Democrats have a new, dangerous message towards law enforcement that they are promoting. In addition to lying, they are calling them white supremacists. They are also calling ICE agents militias like Proud Boys because they wear masks. Some want the ICE agents dead.

ICE agents are the oppressed, and far-left Democrats are the oppressors.

The reason the agents likely wear masks is to protect themselves from violent Democrats and their criminal allies in Antifa and BLM. They get doxxed and their families are put in danger.

Aren’t people sick of this white racism by crazy people?

This is the dangerous narrative being pushed now. That ICE is really Proud Boys or something else. These accounts are pushing to attack Federal law enforcement. There are videos of federal law enforcement being harassed already. People will get hurt. The left wants the violence… https://t.co/Sls0mB05iT — Oregon Leader (@oregon_leader) May 11, 2025

Trying to hurt ICE agents who are trying to protect us.

A story from Raleigh, N.C. from January is making the rounds by leftists to incite violence against ICE. A man allegedly posed as an ICE agent and allegedly told a woman to have sex with him or he would have her deported. Leftist users are citing it to justify shooting… pic.twitter.com/MP0dDuGKZO — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 11, 2025

This is why they need masks. please investigate this woman.

Tiktoker calls on people to kiII ICE agents @FBI @RealTomHoman pic.twitter.com/ysdeK6JJor — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2025

Rep. McIver (in the red body slamming an agent in the clip) and Mayor Baraka call themselves victims.

BREAKING: I have obtained exclusive ICE officer body cam footage clearly showing Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver verbally and physically assaulting federal agents in New Jersey after illegally entering an ICE detention facility. In the video you can see indisputable evidence of… pic.twitter.com/msAQBz23oJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2025

At around the 15 second mark, you can see her hitting an ice agent. pic.twitter.com/1b4zqraiRP — Patriotic Penguin (@ElectPenguin) May 9, 2025

