They Were Supposed to Protect Us But Sold Out to a Foreign Terror Organization Instead

Former senior DEA official Paul Campo—who spent 25 years climbing the ranks under Obama to become Deputy Chief of Financial Operations—was criminally indicted for selling out to the bloodthirsty CJNG cartel.

How many people died because of him?

According to the Justice Department, Campo and his partner-in-crime, Robert Sensi, with narcoterrorism, allegedly agreed to launder $12 million in cartel drug money. It’s not just any cartel; it’s the heinous Jalisco cartel, a terrorist organization.

Reportedly, he successfully washed $750,000 by turning dirty cash into crypto and helped finance 220 kg of cocaine headed straight for American streets. Campo is said to have offered his insider expertise to help the terrorists get weapons, explosives, and more. Campo retired in 2016.

How many more “former” feds are on the cartel payroll? The revolving door is a national security disaster. How many others with authority are tied to cartels, mayors, for example? Cartels have the funds to buy a lot of people.

As for Campo and his pal, if the charges are true, they are terrorists and should be sent to GITMO.