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Home Home This Is How Communist Islamist New York City Is Doing

This Is How Communist Islamist New York City Is Doing

By
M Dowling
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0
95

New York City is a sanctuary for criminals, especially those who are illegal and drug addicts. If you are an off-duty officer trying to stop a criminal on an e-bike and throw a cooler to stop him from killing someone, and he crashes by accident and dies, you will get a three-year sentence.

However, if you are a bum, especially one here illegally, you will be let loose on the streets.

White New Yorkers can’t afford the city, but they are not in the racial plan, while everyone else is, including illegal aliens.

As Officer Tatum explains, New York is only for the black and brown people [until after the white flight when black and brown will be the biggest victims].

No free buses, either.

Rep. Randy Fine wants Mayor Zohran—the commie Islamist—deported for lying on his citizenship papers. If only.

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