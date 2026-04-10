This Is How Communist Islamist New York City Is Doing

New York City is a sanctuary for criminals, especially those who are illegal and drug addicts. If you are an off-duty officer trying to stop a criminal on an e-bike and throw a cooler to stop him from killing someone, and he crashes by accident and dies, you will get a three-year sentence.

However, if you are a bum, especially one here illegally, you will be let loose on the streets.

NYC subway stations are turning into literal crack dens and fentanyl shooting galleries. This isn’t “homelessness” it’s the rotten fruit of progressive “harm reduction,” decriminalization, and soft-on-crime policies that prioritize addicts over working New Yorkers. Billions… pic.twitter.com/Ax1xpPj84L — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 9, 2026

White New Yorkers can’t afford the city, but they are not in the racial plan, while everyone else is, including illegal aliens.

44% of White New Yorkers cannot afford the real cost of living in NYC yet they are excluded from NYC’s Racial Equity Plan. White New Yorkers not only helped to build New York City, they continue to help keep it running, why are they being shut out of NYC Government? pic.twitter.com/DlxTTx6YJB — John D. Macari Jr. (@JohnDMacari) April 8, 2026

As Officer Tatum explains, New York is only for the black and brown people [until after the white flight when black and brown will be the biggest victims].

: “ ” NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani just released a report showing % can’t afford the city’s cost of living — and his solution… pic.twitter.com/y2KjkGQB79 — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) April 9, 2026

No free buses, either.

LMAO! Zohran Mamdani admits that he SCAMMED his voters, and buses won’t ACTUALLY be free And now, his busing plan has been DELAYED for at least another year. New Yorkers got duped. Communism doesn’t work, and it’ll NEVER work. Hopefully a lesson has been learned here. pic.twitter.com/CuaPpRwuZW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 9, 2026

Rep. Randy Fine wants Mayor Zohran—the commie Islamist—deported for lying on his citizenship papers. If only.