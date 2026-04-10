Mrs. Obama Thinks the Country Got “Janky” – Yeah, Once Those Riots Stopped

Even when she’s insulting half the country, Michelle Obama is boring. While boring people on her podcast, she said that under Trump, the country got “janky,” which is slang for “poor quality.” The reason, she claims, is that the country became lax under Trump. Then, she praised the community coming together in Minneapolis [to attack ICE and the Border Patrol].

I wonder if she has really seen Chicago lately. Now, that place is janky. Minneapolis is janky. The city fathers in Minneapolis want to legalize sex shops where all sorts of perversion take place. Not janky at all, guys!

No more laxity! Get those vehicle rammings and shootings of ICE agents and anarchist ‘peaceful’ riots going?

Maybe she could explain how Harvey Weinstein isn’t janky.

Michelle manages to use a lot of words to say nothing much.