This Is the Future of New York City, Once a Great Metropolis

The Northeast, and New York City in particular, are going Marxist-Communist. Democrats will keep voting for the ideology despite it’s obvious failures.

The business owner in the video clip below gives one of the best descriptions of what happens under communism that I have seen. It is true that businesses are leaving. The stock exchange has suggested they would give communist Islamist Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani six months, but it’s likely they have already made a decision. Mamdani won’t be able to implement his communist policies immediately, but he has made it clear he wants to redistribute all wealth. Who would want to stay under those circumstances? His suggested policies are shockingly awful.

The mayor wants to tax most people with a home, steal 50% of a dead person’s wealth, tax those who try to leave, confiscate property as he deems appropriate, and so much more. He will give that money to deadbeats who didn’t earn it.

The liberals leaving will bring their ideology with them and spread it to the Red States. They already have. Liberalism is dead, and has morphed into leftism and communism.