President Trump: He’s Going After the Leaker Who Revealed We Were Looking for the Airman

President Trump spoke about Iran and the search and rescue mission for the weapons officer of the downed jet. Trump described the harrowing experience.

There was a leak that the US is looking for a second airman. The person who leaked to the media ended up putting the airman in grave danger. It led the Iranians to offer a reward for anyone who found the airman.

The administration plans to find the leaker. If the media won’t cooperate, they will go to prison also.

The second rescued airman treated his own wounds and evaded capture for almost 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the IRGC promised Operation Crushing Revenge over the killing of IRGC intel chief Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi. It doesn’t sound like they will de-escalate and agree to peace.

President Trump said he has a willing person in Iran who wants to negotiate a deal.

Opening the Strait will be a very big part of any deal.