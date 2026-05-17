Former FBI Director James Comey, who pushed the dossier hoax, said Sunday that he has “complete faith in our judicial system.” The judiciary is “the genius of our founders,” Comey told NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“It’s frankly the only leg of our three-legged stool that is still standing in the U.S. government, but it’s standing tall and straight,” he added. “It is the guardian of the rule of law, and I believe in it.”

The reason he has faith is that Comey basically told them today to delay the case for 2 1/2 years until President Trump is gone. He feels it’s the same Justice system it has always been. That is not good to hear.

It’s Not Only About Seashells

The former FBI director was indicted last month. Prosecutors noted his photo of seashells spelling out “86 47” in the filing. It was only one example of Comey posing a threat against the president’s life.

Comey highlights the Instagram post during every interview. However, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said clearly that it is more than an Instagram post.

“This is not just about a single Instagram post,” Blanche said at the time. “This is about a body of evidence that [prosecutors] collected over the series of about 11 months. That evidence was presented to the grand jury.”

He added that he was not “permitted” to publicly share other evidence against Comey in the case.