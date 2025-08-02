This Is Why MSM Won’t Report “the Greatest Hit Job in History”

Professor Jonathan Turley spoke with Sean Hannity on his show yesterday and referenced the “great reveal” by John Radcliffe, noting that there’s more to come. He said the important thing about this is it confirms what we knew and it gives us things that we didn’t know. The constitutional scholar pointed to the reason the media will not report this “great reveal” under any circumstances, even if it showed “a dozen heads in a duffel bag.”

“We always knew, not always, but we knew earlier, in July 2016, Brennan briefed Obama to say that Hillary Clinton, uh, was planning to create a Russian collusion, uh, scandal for Trump to distract from her email scandal. He briefed the president on that, and then months later, he played a critical role in overruling CIA analysts and including the Steele dossier. We also know that the Clinton campaign lied to the media, denied they had funded the Steele dossier, and indeed hid that funding as legal expenses by Mark Elias, the general counsel at that time of the Clinton campaign.”

“And all of this required this all-on-deck effort, the government, the campaign, the media. That’s why when you see the reaction of the media today, it’s clear that no matter what is produced, you can show a dozen heads in a duffel bag, and they’re still not impressed. And the reason is that for most of the media, this is not coverage. It would be a confession. That is, if they actually covered this story, they are confessing their own role in what may be the greatest political hit job in history.”

Emphasis added.

Jonathan Turley reacts to the bombshell declassified annex of the Durham report: “Well, there are a lot of people worried in this city tonight. This is the great reveal that John Ratcliffe was promising, and there is more to come.” pic.twitter.com/E4UjQyoTlH — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 1, 2025

