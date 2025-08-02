Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Under DoJ Investigation

Republican Senator Tom Cotton filed a complaint against former special counsel Jack Smith. As a result, Smith is under investigation. This comes after courts dismissed Smith’s multiple politically-charged cases against Trump. Joe ‘Autopen’ Biden did not pardon Jack Smith.

The New York Post reported Friday that the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) launched a Hatch Act investigation into Smith. The OSC is an independent agency, not connected to Smith’s former role as special counsel. The OSC Hatch Act unit is investigating.

Cotton addressed the complaint:

“Jack Smith’s actions were clearly driven to hurt President Trump’s election, and Smith should be held fully accountable,” Cotton told the Post.

“Jack Smith’s legal actions were nothing more than a tool for the Biden and Harris campaigns. This isn’t just unethical, it is very likely illegal campaign activity from a public office,” the Arkansas Republican wrote in his letter to OSC. “Many of Smith’s legal actions seem to have no rationale except for an attempt to affect the 2024 election results – actions that would violate federal law.”

“These actions were not standard, necessary, or justified,” Cotton added. “They were the actions of a political actor masquerading as a public official.”

Jack Smith’s politically charged prosecutions were a sham. Biden’s Democrat DOJ turned federal power into a nuclear weapon. Smith rushed trials, leaked grand jury secrets, and ignored the 60-day rule to meddle in the 2024 election.

His long record of weaponized cases

America First Policy Institute, Center for Law and Justice.

From 2010 to 2015, Smith served under Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder, leading the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section. The Obama Administration set in motion Democrats’ Coup against Trump from Day One of his presidency. (Excerpt from Lee Smith’s book, October 2019, “The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History”).

His Failed Prosecutions

Governor McDonnell

Among his more notable corruption cases, Smith prosecuted the former governor of Virginia, Robert McDonnell, a Republican. Although Smith scored a conviction against McDonnell, the case was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in a unanimous 8-0 decision. The Court observed that “there is no doubt that this case is distasteful; it may be worse than that. But our concern is not with tawdry tales of Ferraris, Rolexes, and ball gowns. It is instead with the broader legal implications of the Government’s boundless interpretation of the federal bribery statute.” (Politico, 6/27/16). The High Court also rebuked Smith and warned that “the uncontrolled power of criminal prosecutors is a threat to our separation of powers.”

John Edwards

Smith prosecuted and convicted former Democrat vice presidential nominee John Edwards. “By not losing on any of the six felony counts for which he was being tried, John Edwards won the biggest victory of his political and legal life . . . [Indeed] a mistrial on five counts and an acquittal on one resulted in a clear — if not complete — legal vindication and a likely fatal setback for federal prosecutors seeking to convict the former U.S. senator and 2004 Democratic vice presidential nominee for allegedly violating the Federal Election Campaign Act.” (U.S. News, June 1, 2012).

Bob Menendez

Smith prosecuted Democrat Bob Menendez on public corruption charges. The case ended in a mistrial. “The way this case started was wrong, the way it was investigated was wrong, the way it was prosecuted was wrong, and the way it was tried was wrong as well,” Menendez said outside the courtroom at the time.” (Washington Examiner, 6/5/23).

Rick Renzi

Smith prosecuted Arizona congressman Rick Renzi on corruption charges, which the Supreme Court upheld. Renzi was later pardoned by former President Trump. Renzi declared that was “wrongly convicted by a Department of Justice that engaged in witness tampering, illegal wiretapping, and gross prosecutorial misconduct.” (Washington Examiner, 6/5/23).

Smith has since lost the weaponized documents case and the conjured up conspiracy cases against President Trump.

President Trump said he has destroyed lives.

“He’s destroyed a lot of lives. Lives have been destroyed. He’s destroyed people—he’s destroyed lives,” Trump said of Smith. “He was Lois Lerner and the IRS case, which was one of the most egregious abuses what happened. The government had to apologize to people.”

Trump condemned Smith for going after Christians and Republicans, calling him “deranged.” He said the special counsel had abused his power. Trump added that history would look upon this moment, remembered as an “embarrassment” for the entire nation.