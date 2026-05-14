This Is Why Operation Epic Fury Will Succeed

Zineb Riboua reports: What Operation Epic Fury has done militarily to Iran is pretty clear. It was devastating. What we are doing under Operation Economic Fury is—daily—continuing to destroy the regime.

Zineb Riboua, picking up with her explanation of how the sanctions under Trump are categorically different than earlier sanction efforts, says, “Understanding it requires recognizing that previous rounds of sanctions fell short precisely because China absorbed Iran’s crude through teapot refineries, moved its funds through shadow banking networks, and supplied the IRGC with the intelligence infrastructure that kept its regional operations functional.

Economic Fury goes after all of it.

Scott Bessent: The Regime Has Nowhere to Go

Secretary Bessent put it this way, “We will relentlessly target the regime’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds, and pursue anyone enabling Tehran’s attempts to evade sanctions.” …

“Those watching the ceasefire negotiations and concluding that the conflict is winding down are misreading the situation in ways that carry real analytical consequence, because while the strikes have paused, Operation Economic Fury continues to function as both the accelerator and the anchor of what the military phase set in motion, converting battlefield destruction into institutional deterioration that compounds over time and denies the IRGC the fiscal and organizational capacity to reconstitute what Epic Fury dismantled.”

Sec. Scott Bessent reveals that Iranian oil storage is 100% full, and they can’t sell the oil. The soldiers are no longer getting paid.

They are forcing the regime into bankruptcy.

“Kharg Island — we’ve seen that there have been no loadings in the past 3 days. We believe their storage is full.”

“None of the ships are getting out, none are coming in, so they’re not able to store oil on the water, so they’re going to start shutting down their production.”

“We can see that that’s happening from satellite photos, but more importantly, this is a diabolical regime.”

“Thus far this year, they executed 30, 40,000 people, many of them peaceful protesters, and so how do you deal with a regime like that?

“You squeeze them economically, and we believe we’re at the point where soldiers aren’t getting paid.”

“They’re not able to replenish their weapons stocks from abroad, so I think that they are on their last legs, and the blockade, President Trump’s blockade, has been a resounding success.”

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Sec. Scott Bessent reveals not only is Iranian oil storage 100% FULL — they can’t sell — but the SOLDIERS are no longer getting paid Trump and Bessent are forcing the regime into bankruptcy. “Kharg Island — we’ve seen that there have been no loadings in the… pic.twitter.com/kaHujmpMQG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 14, 2026

If you read mainstream news, you’ll give up hope. Don’t. Keep the faith.