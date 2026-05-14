A Democrat Says It Out Loud: The Goal Must Be One Party Rule

In an opinion piece for the New York Times, Jamelle Bouie, who thinks it’s 1964, wrote about Louisiana v. Callais, which eliminated anti-white racism from redistricting. He says out loud what we know is true. Democrats think they must have one-party rule in perpetuity. Emphasis added.

Democrats must do everything they can to win power, including retaliatory gerrymandering, so that they can actually build a more equitable political system and trim the authority of institutions, like the Supreme Court, that stand in the way of greater democratization.

Fighting in the system as it exists also means that, if they manage to win majorities in the House and, especially, the Senate, Democrats must abolish both the filibuster in the Senate and any other procedural obstacle to a more majoritarian Congress.

Ultimately, political reform will take the shape of a partisan project—a specific, party-driven gambit and not a broad bipartisan compromise. This could be the passage of a stronger, revitalized Voting Rights Act along with a national ban on partisan gerrymandering and mid-decade redistricting—in other words, some combination of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the stillborn For the People Act—or it could be something more radical, like expanding the size of the House (which has been capped at 435 members for nearly a century), legalizing electoral fusion, or moving the country toward proportional representation.

The Supreme Court ruling seeks only fair representation under the Constitution. Race is not a basis for representation. Bouie ignores the fact that blue states have redistricted Republicans out of numerous states, including New York, Illinois, California, and all of New England. The reason he ignores the facts is that Democrats want one-party rule in every state. Currently, Democrats are sending out flyers demanding an end to the Electoral College, which gives smaller states a voice.

Speaker Johnson’s Warning

“The way I describe it in summary is that there are little ‘mini Mamdanis’ popping up all around the country, okay? And they’re openly avowing socialist Marxist ideology. This is something that we have never seen before in American history. The Tea Party reset in the Republican Party was about fiscal responsibility. This is about moving away from a constitutional republic to a communist, utopian ideology. And that’s a dangerous thing for the future of the country. The problem we have is the insurgent left; the far left has all the energy, excitement, and money in the Democratic Party. This is not our father’s Democratic Party anymore. They’re going far, far left, and no one’s there to stop it. And that’s a dangerous thing.”

What would they do with their supreme power?

They would open the borders. They would eliminate the Constitution and Bill of Rights: no more free speech, electoral college, filibuster, privacy rights, voter ID, or crime prevention, and we would no longer be capitalists. That wouldn’t be the worst of it. We would see gulags and death.

They will burn your house down, refuse permits, and raise the taxes on it. That is all true. That is what they are doing in LA.

Democrats will burn your house down with incompetence, not issue the permits to rebuild it, and raise your taxes in the meantime, while attacking you for having to go live in a hotel. You can’t imagine how depraved that is. pic.twitter.com/KxinQo4XuS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 13, 2026

Mayor Zohran, whose mother said he doesn’t identify as an American, just as a Ugandan Indian:

New York City Democrats gave us Zohran. Zohran is a liar, among other bad things. For example, he is pretending he closed a $12 billion budget gap when, in fact, Governor Hochul gave him $8 billion from the state budget. You will see Zohran’s everywhere. Democrats even support a communist with a Nazi tattoo in Maine.

You’ll see more marches and Hezbollah flags like this:

We are currently at war with Iran and have people marching in residential neighborhoods with the flag of its greatest terror proxy. This is insanity. https://t.co/ltTaGNuxQZ — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 12, 2026

Another Zohran, but even worse:

80-7. Brutal. The future of the Democrat Party is as far-left as one can get. https://t.co/v49NQSDxFA — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) May 12, 2026

Hon. Vickie Paladino writes:

They aren’t going to stop.

Remember what they did to ICE in Minneapolis?

These are the exact same people and networks; only instead of ICE, they’re going after our synagogues. For now.

Same tactics; same chaos; same goal.

Understand the larger strategy that the left has put in motion.

Every adversary of the left will get this exact treatment from now on. Whether it’s ICE, Trump, synagogues, banks, tech, whatever. It’s a low-level insurgency by hardcore militants, and it’s only going to get worse unless something is done.

It really isn’t an exaggeration to say that many of these extreme Democrats now hate us so much that they want to kill us. We have already seen what they can do with fake lawsuits against a wealthy former president. What would they do to you and me?

Some would kill us if they could or encourage others to do it: