This Is Why We Had Open Borders with Little GOP Pushback

Oklahoma has a large majority in the Oklahoma Senate, yet they wouldn’t support the proposition to not give illegal aliens Medicaid. Daniel Horowitz is likely right when he says Republicans support illegal immigration.

That does make so much sense.

It should be noted that some Democrats run as Republicans, especially in red states. That is another fact.

Horowitz writes:

So Republicans have a 40-8 majority in the Oklahoma Senate, yet we couldn’t get more than 14 votes behind the proposition that illegals should not get Medicaid.

Again, when you think the problem nationally is the filibuster or not enough of a majority, you are wrong. Most Republicans support illegal immigration so long as they don’t have a criminal record. The Freedom Caucus is the only driving force against it.

It isn’t possible that all these Republicans in states and nationally are weak. They are doing what they want to do.

So Republicans have a 40-8 majority in the Oklahoma Senate, yet we couldnt get more than 14 votes behind the proposition that illegals should not get medicaid. Again, when you think the problem nationally is the filibuster or not enough of a majority, you are wrong. Most… https://t.co/z1fWS7L4ab — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) May 14, 2026

Can you argue with this?