Thomas Massie Gives Fox an Interview, Rips Jews

Thomas Massie was on Fox News today for the first time in a long time. He previously said he was blacklisted by Fox for 18 months. It seems he wasn’t blacklisted after all. In the first clip, he claimed he has larger crowds than Secretary Hegseth and that many key people are campaigning for him.

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Victoria Spartz of Indiana, and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky all stumped for Massie during a Saturday rally in Florence, Kentucky. They are friends of his. Other than that, it seems more hands-off.

About Ed Gallrein, Massie said he is an “AI” candidate without the “I.” That’s harsh. He also said Gallrein is afraid to debate.

Massie thinks he’ll pull out a win and claims he supports President Trump. However, he previously said he has 10 to 12 Republicans who are willing to join him in bucking President Trump, but he wouldn’t identify them.

Thomas Massie says panic is spreading among the Epstein class as their foreign-backed candidate struggles to gain any real grassroots support, relying almost entirely on wealthy donors. The situation is reportedly so severe that Fox News finally brought him on after sidelining… pic.twitter.com/2dByKsCuVD — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 19, 2026

He is very ideological and not practical. This is his profile from Congress Vote Tracker.

Massie’s party loyalty rate is difficult to characterize with a single number because the vast majority of House votes are non-controversial procedural and suspension measures that pass by wide margins. On those votes, Massie often votes with Republicans. His independence shows up specifically on fiscally significant or constitutionally contested legislation—and on those votes, he is one of the most reliable dissenters in the House Republican caucus.

Per GovTrack’s legislative behavior analysis of the 118th Congress (the most recent complete session), Massie ranked as the 15th most politically left among House Republicans in terms of his legislative co-sponsorship patterns—a measure of how much his policy positions deviate from the party median. This places him firmly in the libertarian wing of the GOP, closer to the ideological center of the full House than to the MAGA majority of his own conference.

In 2024, his voting record with the GOP was 91%, according to Heritage.

Massie has been blaming the Jews for his challenges. That is gratuitous. Jews weren’t even being discussed, and he was looking for a way to get them into the discussion. He knows Jews are being vilified over Israel, and he is using it to win his election. Unprompted, he went after the Jews and claimed they were buying his seat.

The majority of Massie’s donations come from California, and the majority of Gallrein’s come from Kentucky. Check the financials.

Notice how Massie just brings up Israel and Jews unprompted, out of the blue. The question wasn’t even about Jews. Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/GbcYtyvSju — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 19, 2026

Dan Bongino thinks Massie is a big fraud, and explains why in the clip.