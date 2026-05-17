Thomas Massie’s Supporters Include Undesirables

Thomas Massie is attracting far-left supporters. They want him to win. We mentioned a couple of days ago that far-left socialist podcaster Ana Kasparian supports Thomas Massie. Kasparian falsely claimed that Ed Gallrein gets most of his money from out-of-state. The opposite is true. However, the top donor state for Ed Gallrein is Kentucky.

If you look up Massie’s contributors, he received a lot more money, and most of his donations came from out of state. He indeed received many small donations, but they were still out of state. Massie’s top donor state is California. Massie has millions more to spend than Ed Gallrein.

Massie has been in Congress for over a decade and has passed zero bills.

He has attracted small crowds, and it’s his own fault. He talks about principles and then helps Democrats. Mother Jones, Code Pink, Groypers, and the Marxist Quincy Institute support him.

OMG, this is what Thomas Massie supporters are calling a huge crowd! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ELpV7ejlr8 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 16, 2026

The Undesirables

Mother Jones also endorsing Massie. This is like being endorsed by Pravda. https://t.co/OiDB3mASUw — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 16, 2026

The groypers are coming out for Thomas Massie.

The groypers are coming out to support Democrat-backed Thomas Massie. They are some of the weirdest looking people I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/OkBhtgE61d — Justin (@JustinUSA) May 16, 2026

After this picture my dislike for Massie doubled. https://t.co/lYosgXumYA — Nancy 🇺🇸🙏🇮🇱 (@NancyMarti61822) May 17, 2026

Massie is alligned with the Quincy Institute, Duganite Marxism funded by Soros, NAIC, and the Muslim Brotherhood/CAIR. He voted against the border wall. He votes with the Democrats on key Republican issues. 💥 pic.twitter.com/wUdPNCr6pw — David The Last Days Preacher and Prophecy Watcher (@Davids_Sarcasm) May 17, 2026

I know President Trump and many of his supporters are angry with Lauren Boebert for supporting Rep. Massie, but they are personal friends. We will wait and see about her. She is being gracious after Trump posted in anger. Taking it on the chin is worth something.

Rand Paul supports Massie and is campaigning for him. He’s a fellow libertarian.