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Home Home Thomas Massie’s Supporters Include Undesirables

Thomas Massie’s Supporters Include Undesirables

By
M Dowling
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0
31

Thomas Massie is attracting far-left supporters. They want him to win. We mentioned a couple of days ago that far-left socialist podcaster Ana Kasparian supports Thomas Massie. Kasparian falsely claimed that Ed Gallrein gets most of his money from out-of-state. The opposite is true. However, the top donor state for Ed Gallrein is Kentucky.

If you look up Massie’s contributors, he received a lot more money, and most of his donations came from out of state. He indeed received many small donations, but they were still out of state. Massie’s top donor state is California. Massie has millions more to spend than Ed Gallrein.

Massie has been in Congress for over a decade and has passed zero bills.

He has attracted small crowds, and it’s his own fault. He talks about principles and then helps Democrats. Mother Jones, Code Pink, Groypers, and the Marxist Quincy Institute support him.

The Undesirables

The groypers are coming out for Thomas Massie.

I know President Trump and many of his supporters are angry with Lauren Boebert for supporting Rep. Massie, but they are personal friends. We will wait and see about her. She is being gracious after Trump posted in anger. Taking it on the chin is worth something.

Rand Paul supports Massie and is campaigning for him. He’s a fellow libertarian.

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