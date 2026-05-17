The Mets Might Not Survive Zohran’s New York City This Season

Speaking with Mets fan Tomi Lahren on her podcast, Syndergaard addressed the departures of fan favorites Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. For him, the shift in the locker room reflects something bigger.

“It’s kind of also ironic,” Syndergaard told Lahren. “Those two guys are some of the biggest conservatives I’ve played for as well as with, with Jacob deGrom. The craziness that’s going on in New York.”

He suggests that former Mets teammates Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso wanted out of the Big Apple because of the election of Zohran Mamdani.

“It’s like, those two guys are some of the biggest conservatives I’ve played with, as well as Jacob deGrom. They wanted out of the craziness that’s going on in New York,” said Syndergaard, who outed himself as a Trumper last year when he accepted an invite to serve on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness.

In the interview with Lahren, Syndergaard blamed the Mets’ struggles this season on an early-season photo op with Mamdani.

“I hate saying it, but at the end of the day, the Mets are going to Met, and I think I’m allowed to kind of say that, because I bled orange and blue for eight years, made it to the World Series with them,” Syndergaard said.

“Just kind of disappointed to see who they’re inviting into their clubhouse and, like, just the lack of success that they’re having; this doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. We have a huge payroll, and it’s not great dividends for them.”

The Mets are a disaster. After losing some great players with strong team spirit, they can’t get their act together. For a while, they were the worst team in the league. Now, they are almost the worst team.

There were rumors that one issue was Francisco Lindor’s radical-left wife, who was fighting with Nimmo’s wife. Katia Reguero Lindor is a Zohran fan. She was listed on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s list of inaugural committee members.

Then there was the time Alonso told a Black Lives Matter troll that “All Lives Matter.”

Baseball is the All-American sport. Can it survive Zohran and his fellow lunatics? Zohran is pushing soccer, a more foreign sport.