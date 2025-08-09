Three FBI Agents Fired, One Put Peter Navarro in Leg Irons

Former FBI acting director Brian Driscoll; Steve Jensen, acting director in charge of the Washington Field Office; and special agent Walter Giardina were all purged from the FBI.

Driscoll, who served as acting director before Kash Patel was confirmed earlier this year, revealed his firing in an email to employees reported by NBC.

Driscoll aggressively pushed back against pressure to oust agents who had handled Capitol riot cases. He was fired short of retirement and therefore isn’t able to collect a full pension.

Giardina was involved in the contempt of Congress case against White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who ultimately served four months behind bars after he spurned a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riot.

For his work on the Navarro matter, Giardina had been in the crosshairs of Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who said on the Senate floor in April that the case was the work of a “merry band of partisans” at the FBI.

The disrespectful, soulless Giardino treated Navarro like a hardened criminal, putting him in leg irons and humiliating for not doing as the corrupt J6 panel ordered. They wanted him to appear before the panel so they could entrap him.

At least one of Hillary Clinton’s people didn’t show during the server scandal and nothing happened.

Walter Giardina, another Peter Strzok

Jensen, who helmed the Washington Field Office, is also believed to have been involved in the bureau’s investigations of the Capitol riot.

Mr. Navarro claimed Giardano cleaned his laptop clean as did Hillary Clinton.

Giardino was one of the worst.

He was abusive to the black Trump supporter.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
43 seconds ago

Just another minor taste of what people like Patel and Bondi have been doing to get rid of the bad eggs, and there are a lot of them!!!

Last edited 23 seconds ago by Peter B. Prange,
0
Reply
