Three FBI Agents Fired, One Put Peter Navarro in Leg Irons

Former FBI acting director Brian Driscoll; Steve Jensen, acting director in charge of the Washington Field Office; and special agent Walter Giardina were all purged from the FBI.

Driscoll, who served as acting director before Kash Patel was confirmed earlier this year, revealed his firing in an email to employees reported by NBC.

Driscoll aggressively pushed back against pressure to oust agents who had handled Capitol riot cases. He was fired short of retirement and therefore isn’t able to collect a full pension.

Giardina was involved in the contempt of Congress case against White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who ultimately served four months behind bars after he spurned a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riot.

For his work on the Navarro matter, Giardina had been in the crosshairs of Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who said on the Senate floor in April that the case was the work of a “merry band of partisans” at the FBI.

Jensen, who helmed the Washington Field Office, is also believed to have been involved in the bureau’s investigations of the Capitol riot.

