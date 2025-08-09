Israeli’s Plan: Destroy Hamas, Form a Civil Gazan Administration

The Israel Defense Forces are building up troops and combat vehicles along the Gaza strip border. They plan to take complete control of Gaza city. They have about 75% of the small strip of land and all they’re going to take over is the size of Atlantic Beach.It’s not a huge area.

The entirety of Gaza is only 140 square miles.

Israel says it’s the only way they’re going to destroy or evict Hamas, terrorists who hide behind their own people and starve them, blaming the Israel for the starvation.

Hamas is great at PR.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said the ultimate goal is to free Gaza from Hamas and establish a peaceful government there for the residents.

“Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established – one that is not the Palestinian authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization,” he said in a statement. “This will help for our hostages and ensure it does not oppose a threat to Israel in the future.

“The security cabinet on Friday defined the steps necessary for concluding the war: disarming Hamas, the return of the hostages – both living and dead; demilitarize the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control there; and the establishment of an alternative civil administration.

After two years of fighting, Hamas still presents a serious threat to Israel security. Israel is getting nowhere.

Hamas is a terrorist group, part of the Muslim brotherhood movement and its goal is to destroy Israel. They will never give up until they’re dead.

I should mention that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton favored the Muslim Brotherhood and pushed countries like Egypt, Libya and others to allow them the opportunity to rule. The Brotherhood is the engine of terrorism.