Three Shocking Things Globalist Democrats Are Doing: We Need the SAVE Act

These three issues are shocking even for Democrats. They are also lawless or irresponsible or both.

The Democrats continue to dumb down our schoolchildren, spending thousands on popular nonsense instead of education. They are spending nearly $300 thousand to help children improve their rap skills.

One of California’s most underperforming school districts is spending nearly $300,000 teaching kids to rap, raising the alarm among DEI watchdogs, the NY Post reports.

The Merced City School District in the Central Valley — one of the state’s lower-performing school districts based on test performances — has signed a $270,000 agreement with Fresno-based School Yard Rap, which describes its approach to learning as “edutainment.”

The contracts include a summer “Rap Camp” and an “African American Affinity Group,” which is only for 100 African American students, raising questions about whether the program complies with federal law.

2. NGOs are paying people to register to vote. They are paying them with drugs and cash. I reported this, but it’s worth reporting again.

U.S. elections are broken https://t.co/qFb0NnaRfa — John Ferguson (@JohnnyWhiskyTX) March 17, 2026

We must have the SAVE Act.

We don’t live in a democracy if our elected leaders fail to implement the will of the people https://t.co/hluxPitLw0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2026

3. NGOs pretended to be LAPD to threaten the O’Keefe group in lawless California.