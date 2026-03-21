Throngs of Islamists Take Over Prospect Park, New York City Today

Churches are discouraged from ringing church bells, but these people can take over a park to show they dominate. Zohran is with them, taking it over. You didn’t expect anything different, did you?

There are close to one million Muslims in New York City. Are they here to become Americans? How many are not?

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins a crowd of Muslims who took over Prospect Park and held a public prayer session. This is New York City now.pic.twitter.com/MolkeCbNHt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2026

Mayor Mamdani continues pushing his Islamic faith onto New York City. Today, he did a public prayer with mobs of Muslims by taking over Prospect Park in Brooklyn. On Thursday, he proudly lit Eid Mubarak lights in Harlem. This is an assault on NYC. Mamdani isn’t hiding it. pic.twitter.com/onz6SWm61T — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 20, 2026

There are approximately 1 million Muslims living in New York City. New York City has one of the largest Muslim populations in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/mwD656v9yz — Taya (@travelingflying) March 10, 2026

Chain migration is a problem.

This is Little Palestine in New York City Right her in America are Islamic shops, Arabic signs and the Islamic Society mosque You can also see there are immigration attorneys that have their signs in Arabic, ready to import more Muslims on Visas into America pic.twitter.com/lH5hvYf8qt — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 7, 2026

There are plenty of radicals in New York City.