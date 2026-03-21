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Home Home Throngs of Islamists Take Over Prospect Park, New York City Today

Throngs of Islamists Take Over Prospect Park, New York City Today

By
M Dowling
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Churches are discouraged from ringing church bells, but these people can take over a park to show they dominate. Zohran is with them, taking it over. You didn’t expect anything different, did you?

There are close to one million Muslims in New York City. Are they here to become Americans? How many are not?

Chain migration is a problem.

There are plenty of radicals in New York City.

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