Politico Predicts Weird James Talarico Will Win in Texas

Ken Paxton appears to be pulling away from John Cornyn as the primary runoff approaches. The winner will face James Talarico, a bizarre leftist candidate. According to a recent poll, James Talarico beats both Paxton and Cornyn. Politico, a left-wing rag, said Paxton and Cornyn are very unpopular, more unpopular than Ted Cruz. So, they’ll vote for a nutter?

Politico

James Talarico narrowly beats both Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton in a general election, according to an internal campaign poll shared first with POLITICO. In a hypothetical general election matchup, Talarico leads Cornyn by 2 points — 43 percent to 41 percent — and leads Paxton by just 1 point, 44 percent to 43 percent.

The poll of 900 likely voters, conducted by Impact Research from March 12-17, shows both Cornyn and Paxton are “deeply unpopular,” according to the memo.

Paxton is viewed unfavorably by an 18-point margin (37 percent favorable to 55 percent unfavorable), and Cornyn faces even higher negatives, facing a 33-point deficit (27 percent favorable to 60 percent unfavorable). Both men are more disliked than Sen. Ted Cruz, who carries a 47 percent favorable to 52 percent unfavorable split.

The polling also finds Paxton and Cornyn underwater among independents. Paxton sees a 32-point deficit with independent voters (31 percent favorable to 63 percent unfavorable), and Cornyn’s margin is 42 points (23 percent favorable to 65 percent unfavorable).

It’s too early to rely on this poll, but it’s stunning to think that Talarico could be taken seriously. He’s a lunatic heretic pretending to be a man of God. He’s woke, anti-meat, and this is Texas. However, the demographics are changing quickly, so who knows.

He laughed off his anti-meat climate mantra and now loves BBQ. So, he’s a liar.

So James Talarico wants everyone to know that he is a fraud who is willing to say anything to get elected, up to and including that he eats meat. https://t.co/32fe8Ycn5a — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 20, 2026

Talarico said these things recently, not a generation ago.

And he has no sense of humor. He makes a crisis out of truth and jokes.

James Talarico thinks the words “China virus” is hate speech Definitely don’t tag @jamestalarico and write “china virus” or he might cry 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cgLFJxWs3P — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2026

He still thinks God is non-binary. He’s a loon.

US Senate nominee James Talarico (D-TX) jokes about God’s “sausage,” says he was a “gratifier” and re-affirms his statement that God was “non-binary.” Talarico is a disgusting weirdo who has no respect for Christianity.pic.twitter.com/SVPxE16k6j — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 20, 2026

This is child abuse and he’s all for it.

James Talarico says child s*x change surgeries are not child abuse. James supports chopping off kids’ body parts. I wonder what Texas voters will think of that! pic.twitter.com/2Z62MQBvD3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2026

Politico thinks we are unfairly trying to demonize him, and they say it isn’t working.

James Talarico hates White people pic.twitter.com/nHQASsx58q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2026

Christ was a radical feminist?